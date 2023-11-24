Kind-hearted turkey donors are birds of a feather

Local groups provided a Thanksgiving feast for their neighbors this week.

Reaching-Out Community Services held its annual “Operation Gobbler Giving” event Nov. 20, giving out more than 700 turkeys – along with all the trimmings – to people in need.

Reaching-Out Community Services provided Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of people.

Reaching-Out Community Services provided Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of people. Reaching-Out Community Services provided Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of people. Reaching-Out Community Services provided Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of people. Reaching-Out Community Services provided Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of people.

Four hundred of the birds were courtesy of the Rotary Club of Verrazano, which also donated money to the pantry, as did the SASSY Foundation, which kicked in $25,000.

“As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, we once again are so grateful for the sponsorship support to provide a turkey along with many vegetables for over 730 families so far,” said Reaching-Out founder Tom Neve. “With this event that will have a cost of over $65,000, it would never be possible without the wonderful sponsors.”

The Rotary Club of Verrazano gave turkeys to the Fort Hamilton troops. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Rotary Club members also made their 20th annual pilgrimage to the Fort Hamilton Army Base to give turkeys to the troops.