Luna Park will be open for the holidays

Coney Island fun isn’t restricted to summer anymore. For the first time in history, Luna Park will be open during the holiday season.

“Frost Fest,” which starts Nov. 18, will turn the amusement park into a winter wonderland. There will be outdoor skating at Rudolph’s Rink, a Santa’s Wonderland where kids can meet St. Nick himself, and a holiday market where local vendors will sell gifts and seasonal treats.

“Frost Fest” begins Saturday at Luna Park. Photos courtesy of Luna Park Facebook

Food and drink options will include Campfire Treats, Coney’s Cocoa Corner, Tinseltown Turkey & Chili and Luna’s Apple Orchard.

Holiday lights and decorations will be on display and many of the park’s rides and attractions will be open.

“Frost Fest” ends Jan. 7. Ticket packages start at $24.99.