Man charged with attacking women at four subway stops

Police arrested a man who allegedly punched four women at four different subways stations.

Luis Hernandez, 31, was charged with four counts of assault. Cops describe him as homeless.

On Oct. 28, Hernandez allegedly punched a 46-year-old woman on the R train at 95th Street and a 32-year-old woman who was getting on the 3 train at Hoyt Street, cops said.

He is also accused of hitting a 24-year-old woman in the Atlantic Avenue station Oct. 31 and a 53-year-old woman on the 2 train at Flatbush Avenue Nov. 3.