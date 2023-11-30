Man exposes self to teen on train

A man showed his private parts to a 16-year-old girl on the R train as it approached 77th Street at 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 22. He fled when the train reached 86th Street.

Cops said the suspect is about 5-foot-10 with a dark complexion and average build. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, black balaclava, black jacket, camouflage-colored pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.