A 72-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a truck in Borough Park Monday.

The woman was crossing the street at 11th Avenue and 64th Street at 9:30 p.m. when a 40-year-old man driving a 2015 GMC Canyon turned left onto 64th Street and hit her, cops said. She was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center.

The driver stayed at the scene and was not arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC