Tiger seniors pave path to playoffs   

In the third of a series of community business-sponsored post-game luncheons, realtor Joe Devito of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Fillmore Real Estate hosted a pizza party in celebration of the outgoing Fort Hamilton seniors for the varsity’s last home game of the regular season. Each senior was announced and ran the celebratory gauntlet of their teammates before the kickoff. To reach this season’s playoffs, top senior receivers Manny Dimitrakios and Jawad Fares (2 TDs) made receptions to score three of the team’s five touchdowns to beat the Flushing Red Devils 38-8.

One reason in particular these senior receivers have performed so well this season has been the rise to prominence of junior quarterback Aidan Farley. Remaining cool in the pocket and being able to anticipate his receivers, Farley has elevated the Fort Hamilton offense with his passing. In fact, after the completion of seven of the eight regular scheduled games, Farley leads the PSAL’s AAA conference in three quarterback categories – 18 touchdown passes, with 83 completions for 1,147 yards.

However, Farley’s fortunate ascent to quarterback success has come at the unfortunate expense to last year’s junior quarterback Mark Kiss, who went down to injury with an ACL injury prior to the season. After suffering a stinging two-point loss in last year’s final game, Kiss called upon his returning teammates to challenge themselves to improve on their 2-6 record. Understandably, Kiss could not lead the team this year, but his message has been carried out by his returning teammates as he stands on the sideline cheering on his 4-3 Tigers.