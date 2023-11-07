Tigers make fast work of Flushing Red Devils  

Fort Hamilton’s Michael Bennett makes an open-field tackle on Flushing’s Joshua Chang on the fourth quarter kickoff. Photos by Jim Dolan

Amazingly, this past Sunday all necessary game personnel made it through the neighborhood’s NYC Marathon roadblocks to reach Fort Hamilton H.S. as the 3-3 Tigers hosted the 2-4 Flushing Red Devils. For the Tigers, this seventh game of the PSAL’s eight-game regular season had definite playoff implications.

After a good week of practice, the Tigers were confident for a win before the game. While still in the locker room some players even dared to make a bold prediction about their performance. When told to have a “good game,” Tigers co-captain Jawad Fares said, “I’ll do better than that and score two touchdowns.” Teammate Manny Dimitrakios also was feeling confidant and said, “You watch, I’m going to turn in a 100-yard receiving game today.” 

Ismail Haider completes a 45-yard pass play for a touchdown to put Fort Hamilton up 24-0 in the middle of the second quarter.

As predicted, on his way to a 100-yard game, Dimitrakios caught a 35-yard pass to open the game on Fort Hamilton’s first play from scrimmage. On a subsequent play, quarterback Aidan Farley hit Fares on a 15-yard pass in the end zone for the first of his two “called” touchdowns to end the first quarter with an 8-0 lead.

In the second quarter the Tigers scored quickly as Farley found Dimitrakios on a 7-yard pass to increase the lead to 16-0. On the ensuing play, the Tigers recovered the on-side kick-off that led to a 45-yard pass play to Ismail Haider that practically sealed the game for Fort Hamilton by the middle of the quarter, 24-0.  

By mid-quarter, Farley was clicking with all his receivers and this time found Fares again over the middle to score on a 55-yard pass play. The Red Devils still pushed ahead for a final drive to close out the half on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Najay Mitcham to Joshua Chang to finish the half at 30-8.

In the third quarter, August Porter flashed down the field on an 80-yard punt return only to have to his touchdown called back on a holding penalty. To open the fourth quarter, Ajani Carew-Robinson intercepted the ball at Fort Hamilton’s 30-yard line to set up Porter’s second chance for a touchdown. As the Tigers drove down to the 7-yard line, Porter burst through the middle to cap off Fort Hamilton’s last regular season home game with a 38-8 win.

For the next game, the Tigers have a quick turnaround as they take on Stuyvesant H.S. Friday night at Manhattan’s Pier 40 to close out the regular season.

