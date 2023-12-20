Car service driver charged in passenger’s death

Cops arrested a car service driver who allegedly beat one passenger to death and injured another on West Ninth Street between Aves. S and T Dec. 8.

Zamora Mendoza, 56, is accused of punching Carlos Guaman, 66, and his 52-year-old cousin several times after they left his car at around 4:30 a.m. Mendoza then got back in the car and drove away, cops said.

Guaman was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center. His cousin was in critical but stable condition.

Mendoza, of Sunset Park, was charged with manslaughter and assault. His attorney claimed during a court hearing that Guaman and his cousin attacked Mendoza after they refused to pay the fare and that Mendoza acted in self-defense, according to the Daily News.

The attorney also claimed the passengers were drunk.