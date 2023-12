Police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his mother to death in her home on 93rd Street between Marine Avenue and Ridge Boulevard Dec. 1.

Inna Deshkovich, 52, had wounds to her face and neck when cops found her at 7:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inna Deshkovich was killed in her Bay Ridge home Dec. 1. Image via Google Maps

Vladislav Deshkovich, 30, was charged with murder.

According to the Daily News, Vladislav told police that his mother had poisoned him.