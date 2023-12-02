Firefighter hurt battling flames in vacant house; marshal arrests person at scene

A firefighter was injured during a two-alarm blaze in a vacant house on 67th Street between 12th and 13th avenues Nov. 29.

The fire started shortly after 3 a.m. on the third floor of the three-story building. Twenty-five units and 106 firefighters battled the flames until 4:43 a.m.

More than 100 firefighters fought the early-morning blaze in Dyker Heights. Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at Maimonides Medical Center.

According to News 12, a fire marshal arrested someone at the scene, but neither the FDNY nor NYPD disclosed the person’s identity or the reason for the arrest.

Neighbors told News 12 that squatters moved into the house this summer.

The FDNY is investigating the cause of the fire.