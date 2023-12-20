Holy relic on first U.S. tour makes stop in Brooklyn

Bishop Robert Brennan led a special Mass at Sts. Simon and Jude Church last month to welcome a relic of St. Jude that was touring the U.S. for the first time.

The relic, which includes bone fragments from the saint’s arm, has never left Rome before.

The St. Jude relic at Sts. Simon and Jude Church. Photos by John Quaglione/Diocese of Brooklyn.

“St. Jude is often referred to as the saint of hopeless causes, and people often ask Jude to pray with them and for them, bringing to the Lord their most pressing needs,” Brennan said. “The many who were able to visit with St. Jude, one of the Twelve Apostles, were grateful for the chance to bring their needs before him and ask for healing and compassion.”

Photos by John Quaglione/Diocese of Brooklyn.