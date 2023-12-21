Kids parade floats in Macy’s homage

They love a parade.

Inspired by the Macy’s tradition, Our Lady of Grace held a pre-Thanksgiving parade in the school’s gym Nov. 22.

Students operate their floats in the gym. Photos courtesy of Our Lady of Grace

Grades one through four designed balloon characters. As part of a STEAM project, grades five through eight created the floats, learning how to code robots to drive them through the gym using an app on iPads.

Kids display their work. Photos courtesy of Our Lady of Grace

“The students were actively engaged in the learning process and showed great enthusiasm,” said parade organizer and producer Stephanie Campanella. “Their dedication and collaboration superseded our expectations and played a vital role in its success. Looking forward to bigger and better things for next year.”

