Let there be light: Maimonides hosts annual ‘Celebration of Light’ event to support churches 

And there was light.

Maimonides Medical Center donated more than forty $1,000 grants to local churches this past Monday, at its 28th annual Celebration of Light event — a monthlong series of tree lightings held at churches throughout the borough.

Its main purpose is to provide support to neighborhood houses of worship in their fundraising efforts and to fund parish tree-lighting ceremonies, where parishioners have the opportunity to dedicate Christmas trees to lost loved ones.

Ken Gibbs, president and CEO, Maimonides Medical Center. Eagle photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Celebration of Light, established in 1995 and sponsored by Maimonides, held a launching of the program the afternoon of December 4 in its Doctor’s Pavilion, located at 4813 Ninth Avenue.

The event brought together Maimonides clinical leaders with various representatives from 43 churches in the communities surrounding Maimonides, and aims to build connections that benefit both the hospital community, and the wider communities Maimonides serves.

From left: former State Sen. Marty Golden; Douglas Jablon, special assistant to the president at Maimonides; John DeLosa, vice president, Long and DeLosa Construction; Brian Long, founder, Celebration of Light. Eagle photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Ken Gibbs, president and CEO, Maimonides Medical Center, told the Brooklyn Eagle that light is a universal symbol for the holidays, and faith is an essential part of communities and the well-being of Maimonides’ patients.

“We are proud that we have a long tradition of cooperating with the local religious institutions and supporting their holiday celebrations with their version of festivals of light,” Gibbs said, adding that “at this event we have the opportunity to bring people together and truly celebrate the spirit of the holiday season.”

Judy Bachman, executive vice president and COO, Maimonides. Eagle photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Judy Bachman, Maimonides executive vice president and COO, pointed out that spiritual support for patients is “critical.”

“We have patients from all different faiths; and the diversity here is unbelievable. It’s really a privilege to be able to do what it is that we do,” Bachman said.

Former State Sen. Marty Golden, who was also in attendance, noted that Celebration of Light is “about bringing God back into Christmas, and the lives of people around the city — and the country. It’s not just Catholic priests; we have Greek churches, Lutheran, you name it — everyone is coming out and doing the right thing for this Christmas holiday.”

Msgr. David Cassato, Maimonides trustee, and vicar for education, diocese of Brooklyn, addressing the crowd. Eagle photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

The tree lightings will be running through the month of December.

Maimonides Health, Brooklyn’s largest healthcare system, serves over 350,000 patients each year through the system’s three hospitals, 2,000 plus physicians, and more than 80 community-based practices and outpatient centers. Its main campus, Maimonides Medical Center, is located at 4802 10th Avenue in Borough Park.