Luncheon pays tribute to Brooklyn’s finest  

The 18th annual Police Appreciation Luncheon, sponsored by Be Proud Inc., was held at the Sky Wise Lounge on Emmons Avenue in Sheepshead Bay this past Friday afternoon, honoring several people in law enforcement as well as, for the first time, a district attorney — Brooklyn’s own Eric Gonzalez.

Other honorees included Tania Kinsella, first deputy police commissioner; Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart; Commanding Officer Charles McEvoy, Patrol Borough Brooklyn South; and members of the Citizens Police Academy.

Tania Kinsella, first deputy police commissioner, cutting the first slice. Eagle photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

“I accept this award on behalf of the 1,300 people that work at the District Attorney’s Pffice,” Gonzalez said, “who each and every day work with the Police Department and community members to do two things simultaneously — the same thing that we all want — a safer city, a safer Brooklyn and a justice system that’s fair to everyone.”

A Brooklyn native and career prosecutor, Gonzalez made history in 2017 when he became New York’s first Latino district attorney. He was reelected in 2021.

Raisa Chernina, executive director and founder of Be Proud Inc., with Captain Joseph Antonio, 61st Precinct (left); and Eddie Lau of the 62nd Precinct. Eagle photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Kinsella, who said that she feels “very fortunate to be honored” and is “amongst greatness here,” has been serving as the executive officer for the chief of patrol since 2022, and is the first woman of color to hold the position of deputy police commissioner.

The Bronx-born 20-year veteran of the NYPD previously served in multiple precincts across the five boroughs, where she held positions such as captain, commanding officer, deputy inspector, inspector and deputy chief.

Commanding Officer Charles McEvoy, Patrol Borough, Brooklyn South. Eagle photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Stewart is a retired NYPD detective with two decades of crime-fighting experience. He previously served as the coordinating supervising rackets investigator for the New York County District Attorney, Violent Criminal Enterprise Unit, from June 2010 to February 2022. He also assisted in investigating and prosecuting violent gangs and illegal firearms traffickers.

“Working as a police officer is truly a blessing,” he said. “And I just want to say thank you to all the officers here for what you do.”

From left: Alex Zhorov, chairman and president of Be Proud, Inc.; and Raisa Chernina, executive director and founder of Be Proud, Inc. Eagle photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

McEvoy, who formerly served as the commanding officer of Chief of Department’s Office, said that being selected “is such an honor” and praised the work Be Proud has done for more than two decades.

“I’m extremely happy to be here with this great group of people and this foundation around the holiday time,” McEvoy said.

Alex Zhorov, chairman and president of Be Proud, Inc., pointed out that the purpose of this event is simply to show appreciation for the hard job the police are doing.

“Right now we are living in an environment where people have been yelling ‘defund the police’ — but we are dependent on them; they protect us,” Zhorov explained. “The way that I was raised by my parents is to always give respect to the police.”

Also in attendance at the event were Assemblymember William Colton, Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse; Councilmember Ari Kagan; Councilmember Kalman Yeger and Theresa Scavo, chair of Community Board 15.