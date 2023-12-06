The 69th Precinct Community Council: ‘A bridge between police and community’ 

The 69th Precinct Community Council’s annual holiday celebration was held at the Midget Squadron Yacht Club on a windy, rainy and ominous evening this past Friday in Canarsie, honoring men and women in blue.

Adulation was most certainly in the air, in the form of acknowledgement by a number of elected officials, including Assemblymember Jaime Williams, who represents Canarsie, Georgetown, Mill Basin, Marine Park, Bergen Beach and Gerritsen Beach; and Assemblymember Monique Chandler-Waterman, who represents parts of East Flatbush, Canarsie and Brownsville.

Gardy Brazela, president of the 69th Precinct Community Council (center) and guests. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur DeGaeta

Also in attendance was Gardy Brazela, president of the 69th Precinct Community Council, who spoke to the Brooklyn Eagle about his role as liaison between the police and the public.

“We are a bridge between the police and the community,” Brazela said. “If there is an issue with a police officer, it must be taken care of before it gets out of hand.”

Brazela’s approach as president is based on being proactive — including having ample activities to engage cops and civilians so that they can have a better understanding of each other, and get to know one another on a more personal level.

Dancing the night away in Canarsie. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur DeGaeta

“We recently had a Thanksgiving dinner in a shelter in Canarsie, serving about 70 people, and it was a cop who was actually serving the food,” Brazela explained. “We also do Christmas parties, as well as job fairs. Incidentally, we had a job fair this past April, and had over 1,400 people in attendance.”

Brazela also noted that the 69th Precinct Community Council often sponsors “multicultural fairs” and a designated “medal day,” whereby police officers, as well as members of the public, are honored with their families.

Patrons enjoying food and drink at the Midget Squadron Yacht Club. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur DeGaeta

“We have a meeting every month as well, discussing what police can better do to improve their relationship with civilians,” he said. “Our community is far from anti-cop, so it makes things that much easier.

“The other day at our Community Council meeting, the weather was less than favorable. However, there were still close to 100 people in attendance. When we speak, they listen to us. And the minute a problem occurs, I try to diffuse it immediately,” Brazela explained.

Maria Garrett, president, Fresh Creek Civic Association (center), with two of Brooklyn’s finest. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur DeGaeta

While Brazela, who has been president since 2014, does not have a background in law enforcement, he has been on the Community Council board since 1993.

“We appreciate police officers fighting every day and sacrificing for our community,” he said, adding that the whole idea is simple in theory — “to bring the community and police together.”

“This community is like no other; you don’t get better than this,” Brazela said.

Eagle photos by Arhtur De Gaeta