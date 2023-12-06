Third Avenue Merchants pay tribute to former president

The Merchants of Third Avenue (MOTA) were out in full force this past Monday, as Cebu Bar & Bistro hosted a tasty and festive neighborhood dinner event honoring former MOTA President Robert Howe.

Community spirit and positive Bay Ridge energy seemed to be coursing through the veins of all that attended the evening’s merriments.

Howe, a Bay Ridge native, has been practicing law in the neighborhood for more than 40 years. But perhaps his most notable accomplishment in his 26 years as president was spearheading the Summer Stroll in early 2012.

Councilman Justin Brannan, Former Merchants of Third Avenue (MOTA) President Robert Howe, and MOTA President Dan Texeira. Eagle photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

“The most important part of the Summer Stroll is that it brings out the entire neighborhood; it’s like a giant block party for all,” Howe told the Brooklyn Eagle. “People are wild about it. The original idea was just to get everyone out; and now the words ‘Summer Stroll’ have really taken on a citywide acceptance.

“There is something about Third Avenue that just doesn’t get out of your system,” he continued. “For 26 years I watched over Third Avenue, and I received as much if not more in return than I gave. It’s a bit of a job, but it’s very rewarding; the rewards certainly outweigh everything.”

MOTA President Dan Texeira. Eagle photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Notable attendees at the evening’s event included current MOTA President Dan Texeira, Councilman Justin Brannan, Rotary Club of Verrazano member Ralph Succar, former MOTA executive secretary Chuck Otey and Josephine Beckmann, district manager of Community Board 10.

Texeira spoke very highly of his predecessor, explaining that he took MOTA and brought it “from a deficit to a positive, and built it up to what it is today.

Eagle photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

“There are more than 400 businesses on Third Avenue,” said Texeira, who also previously served on the board of the Fifth Avenue Merchants Association. “This is one of the longest commercial corridors in the city, with the exception of Manhattan; we go from 67th Street all the way to Marine Avenue.”

But the MOTA is more than just a merchant group. It’s also a civic organization focused on stabilizing the community and donating to and supporting other local community groups.

OTA President Dan Texeira and Rotary Club of Verrazano member Ralph Succar. Eagle photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

“In addition to running the summer strolls and the street festivals, we also host parades such as the Norwegian Day Parade, the Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Memorial Day Parade and the Bay Ridge Ragamuffin Parade,” Texeira said.

Former MOTA executive secretary Chuck Otey. Eagle photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

In other MOTA news, this coming weekend, Third Avenue will feature a “Sidewalk Stroll.”

“We are looking to include every merchant on the Avenue,” Texeira said, noting that it will also feature a tree lighting in front of Foodtown.