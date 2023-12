Two people were hurt – one critically – in a house fire on 57th Street between 20th and 21st avenues Dec. 6.

The fire started at around 8 a.m. on the third floor of the three-story building. A Hazmat team was requested and 14 units and 70 firefighters put out the blaze within an hour.

Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. Lithium-ion batteries were found in the building.