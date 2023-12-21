Wonder Wheel makes the rounds in ‘Ghostbusters’ trailer

This will lift your spirits.
Deno’s Wonder Wheel has a starring role in the trailer for “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”
The teaser shows people enjoying a summer day at the beach when a dark cloud forms above the water and the famous ride starts to freeze.
Original franchise stars Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray return for the latest adventure, along with Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard from 2021’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”
“We’re very excited to see the film as we are all big fans, and, just like the Ghostbusters, we ain’t afraid of no ghosts,” said Deno’s co-owner Dennis Vourderis.
The film opens in theaters March 29.
Photo Columbia Pictures