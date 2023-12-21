Wonder Wheel makes the rounds in ‘Ghostbusters’ trailer

This will lift your spirits.

Deno’s Wonder Wheel has a starring role in the trailer for “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

The teaser shows people enjoying a summer day at the beach when a dark cloud forms above the water and the famous ride starts to freeze.

Coney Island and Deno’s Wonder Wheel appear in the teaser trailer for “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.” Photos via Ghostbusters/Youtube

Original franchise stars Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray return for the latest adventure, along with Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard from 2021’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

“We’re very excited to see the film as we are all big fans, and, just like the Ghostbusters, we ain’t afraid of no ghosts,” said Deno’s co-owner Dennis Vourderis.

The film opens in theaters March 29.

Photo Columbia Pictures