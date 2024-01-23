Armed gang attacks man in home

Four burglars injured a 37-year-old man in his home on 86th and Bay 23rd streets Jan. 5.

The masked and hooded gang broke in through a second-floor window at around 4:50 a.m., robbed the man at gunpoint and stabbed him in the leg. They drove away with cash and a cellphone.

Surveillance images of the suspects. Photos courtesy of NYPD

The victim was treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

