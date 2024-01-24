Beloved pizzeria closing after 56 years

Johnny’s Pizzeria, which fed generations of local residents, will close Jan. 24.

The late John Miniaci Sr. founded the restaurant in 1968. Current co-owner John Miniaci Jr. and his partners wrote a heartfelt message about the end of an era.

John Miniaci Sr. works behind the counter in the 1970s. Photos courtesy of John Miniaci Jr.

“We would like to thank the many lifelong friends who have become like family to us from the community,” the letter said. “You have shown us kindness and loyalty over the almost 56 years that we have been in business. We would not have been able to be successful for so many years without your support and loyalty. It has truly been an honor to serve you all.”

John Miniaci Jr. inside the beloved establishment. Eagle Urban Media/File photos by Jaime DeJesus

The owners also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the restaurant’s employees.

“Your willingness to work alongside us and meet the expectations of our customers daily will never be forgotten or taken for granted,” they said. “Without your help, we would not have been able to open the doors for so many years.”

In 2018 the Sunset Park BID gave Miniaci Jr. a letter from Mayor Bill de Blasio, who congratulated him on the restaurant’s 50th anniversary. Eagle Urban Media/File photos by Jaime DeJesus

When Johnny's celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018, Miniaci Jr. said, "I've been involved since I was 13. Without the Sunset Park community, Johnny's wouldn't be here today."

“I’ve been involved since I was 13,” Miniaci Jr. said at the time. “Without the Sunset Park community, Johnny’s wouldn’t be here today.”

BID Executive Director David Estrada said Johnny’s was an important part of the community.

“I remember specifically during the pandemic, ordering half a dozen pies for Service Corps youth volunteers helping the BID distribute masks and COVID-19 literature,” he told this paper. “As I went to pay, Johnny asked what the occasion was. When he heard what we were up to, he just gave me that sly smile of his and crumpled up the check.”

John Miniaci Jr. and his wife Melisa with their kids Ava and Michael. Photos courtesy of John Miniaci Jr.