Bonnies battle for the fleur-de-lys

For the first time in basketball competition, Fontbonne Hall Academy hosted Westchester’s independent French America School of New York in a non-league game. Coincidentally, Fontbonne’s school emblem is the fleur-de-lys, the Christian lily design of French heraldry. In fact, Fontbonne’s French roots date back to the Napoleonic era when Mother St. John Fontbonne reconvened the Sisters of St. Joseph after banishment during the French Revolution.

Playing against the unknown FASNY Sharks, the Bonnies immediately found some strong competition from the girls from Mamaroneck.

In the first quarter, Fontbonne took a slim 10-9 lead as Leeann Ryan (12 points) led the Bonnies with three consecutive baskets.

By halftime, the Bonnies had just a narrow 24-19 edge, but in the third quarter Noelle Polanco began to heat up. En route to a 21-point game, Polanco led the Bonnies on an 18-12 run to finish the third quarter with a 42-31 lead. Lucy Kuhlmann then finished the fourth quarter with 10 points to lead Fontbonne to a hard-fought 57-43 win.