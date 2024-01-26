Cops feted at annual luncheon

The annual NYPD Brooklyn South appreciation luncheon was held Wednesday at Pacific Palace, 813 55th St.

Louie Liu, chairman of the Brooklyn Asian American Civilian Observation Patrol, organized the event, which honored police officers and celebrated the start of the Lunar New Year celebration.

Assistant Chief McEvoy and police officers pose with members of the Brooklyn Asian American Civilian Observation Patrol. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“The Asian community is grateful to the NYPD for what they have done throughout the year for keeping our community safe,” the organization said.

Nicole Mann, representing State Sen. Iwen Chu, gave a certificate of recognition to Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy, the commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South.

Cops enjoy lunch at Pacific Palace. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“We thank Brooklyn Asian American Civilian Observation Patrol for their continued partnership and selfless volunteer work in the neighborhoods we serve,” NYPD Brooklyn South wrote on X.