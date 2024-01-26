Cops feted at annual luncheon

The annual NYPD Brooklyn South appreciation luncheon was held Wednesday at Pacific Palace, 813 55th St.
Louie Liu, chairman of the Brooklyn Asian American Civilian Observation Patrol, organized the event, which honored police officers and celebrated the start of the Lunar New Year celebration.
“The Asian community is grateful to the NYPD for what they have done throughout the year for keeping our community safe,” the organization said.
Nicole Mann, representing State Sen. Iwen Chu, gave a certificate of recognition to Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy, the commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South.
“We thank Brooklyn Asian American Civilian Observation Patrol for their continued partnership and selfless volunteer work in the neighborhoods we serve,” NYPD Brooklyn South wrote on X.