Fontbonne JV heats up in January

The Fontbonne JV has been on successful roll in January, winning five of the last seven games to remain in third place behind Staten Island’s first place St. Joseph Hill Academy and second place Notre Dame Academy in the CHSAA Tier 2 Division.

As a part of Fontbonne’s weekend doubleheader with the French American School of New York, the Bonnies cruised to the win to beat the Sharks of Mamaroneck, 48-13.

Toni Leone (five points) and Venetiana Garyfallos (eight points) again set an effective high defensive perimeter during the game. Olivia Tiech (eight points) led the team at the point, while Erin Murtagh scored a team-high 10 points while pulling down rebounds along with Maryann Polanco (six points). Recent sophomore transfer Emma Bevacqua contributed at the forward position with eight points.