Man charged with rape released on technicality; second man arrested

A judge gave supervised release to a man charged with raping a woman in a home on Ninth Avenue and 59th Street Dec. 23.

The judge ruled that prosecutors didn’t file an indictment on time for suspect Mohammed Izzeddin, 22, according to the New York Post.

The New York State Criminal Procedure Law requires the District Attorney’s Office to file an indictment no later than six days after someone is placed in custody.

The Post said Izzeddin wasn’t formally charged until around 1 p.m. on Dec. 28, but the countdown should have started the day before.

Izzeddin was charged with rape, robbery, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment, forcible touching, menacing, assault and harassment.

According to the Daily News, Izzeddin shouted outside the 66th Precinct stationhouse, “I didn’t rape her! It’s a prostitution spot!”

Meanwhile, cops arrested a second suspect, 25-year-old Mohammed Alwi, on the same charges Jan. 3.