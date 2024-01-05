MTA finishes structural, aesthetic renovations in Court Street station

From Brooklyneagle.com

Special from MTA New York City Transit

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority earlier this week announced that MTA New York City Transit (NYCT) completed structural and aesthetic renova- tions at the R train’s Court Street Station in Brooklyn.

This work is part of New York City Transit (NYCT)’s Re-NEW-vation Program, which utilizes planned service outages to perform station-wide repairs, enhancements and deep cleaning providing customers with brighter and better station environments.

Court Street Station, which is also a transfer station to the 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains’ Court Street-Borough Hall

station , marked the 53rd and final station to be re- NEW-vated in 2023, surpassing NYCT’s promised goal of upgrading, repairing, and deep cleaning 50 stations by the end of 2023.

NYCT workers deep-cleaned and replaced, where necessary, extensive sections of wall tiles throughout the station. Lighting fixtures were updated with LED lights, brightening darkened areas. Cracks in the concrete along the platforms and mezzanines were repaved and repaired, alleviating tripping hazards. Outdated signage was taken down and new and clearer signs were posted where needed.

Photos by Marc Hermann

The subway globes located at entrances were scrubbed cleaned. Drains were inspected and cleared to prevent possible backups during future rain events. Workers also scraped, primed, and repainted the entire station. Employee facilities including the breakroom and bathrooms also received a refresh with new lighting and repainted surfaces.

“I’m proud of all the hard work NYCT employees put in to bring the Re-NEW-vation Program to 53 stations across the system in 2023,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey.



“That’s 53 stations whose customers are experiencing cleaner, brighter, and better stations, which is part of our ongoing mission for faster, cleaner, safer service.”

“The millions of New Yorkers who rely on our subway system to get where they need to go each day deserve the cleanest stations in the best possible conditions,” said State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who represents the area. “I appreciate the MTA’s work in making that happen for all who use the Court Street Station, and I look forward to enjoying the fruits of their labor myself.”

“I’m delighted that the MTA has completed the ‘Re-NEW-vation’ project at the Court Street Station” said Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon, who also represents the area. “Much-needed aesthetic and functional upgrades include removing outdated signage, door repairs, securing all stairway treads, and a new coat of paint. Thank you MTA for taking steps to improve the rider experience at the Court Street Station.”

“Constituents have come together as part of our MTA Station Group initiative to share feedback and suggest solutions for their neighborhood subway stations, including the Court Street Station,” added City Council Member Lincoln Restler, who likewise represents the area.