Pro-Israel rally marks 100 days since Hamas attack

Assemblyman Michael Novakhov organized a pro-Israel rally and vigil Sunday at Holocaust Memorial Park on Shore Boulevard and Emmons Avenue.

The event took place 100 days after the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel.

Supporters of Israel rallied in Holocaust Memorial Park in Sheepshead Bay. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Among those attending were Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President Randy Peers, Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce CEO Duvi Honig, members of the Association of East-European Jewry and several rabbis.

Holocaust survivors were present and talked about their experiences.

Novakhov said the rise in anti-Semitism in the U.S., particularly in New York City, is shocking.

“Something is broken,” he said. “Something is not right and we need to fix it so our children can still live free in the greatest country in the world and this is why we are here. It’s been 100 days of hell and 100 days that turned the world upside down.”