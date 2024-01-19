School honors Dr. King’s legacy

PS/IS 288 hosted “A Day of Unity” Monday on what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 95th birthday.

The event included basketball tournaments, poetry and art contests, an awards ceremony for community leaders and an appearance by VJ Ralph McDaniels.

Students created art to honor the slain civil rights leader. Photos courtesy of Alfadila Community Services Facebook

Contest winners received tickets to a Brooklyn Nets game, basketball players received trophies and local leaders were given plaques for their community work.

The event included basketball tournaments.Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The event honored “extraordinary people in the community who live and represent Dr. King’s dream,” according to Alfadila Community Services, one of the organizers. “[We were] also able to reach out to our youth as Dr. King would have wanted to.”