Son charged with killing parents

Cops arrested a 46-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his parents to death in their home on 45th Street between New Utrecht and 12th avenues Jan. 20.

Cops investigate the murders of Jacob and Rachel Sperber. Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

Jacob Sperber and his wife Rachel, both 75, were found at 5:20 p.m. and were pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center.

Blood stains the stairs outside the building. Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

Their son Meyer Sperber was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the New York Post, the suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment after the murders. He was later taken away on a stretcher.

Photos by Loudlabs News NYC