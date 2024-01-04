Sr. Dolores F. Crepeau, former Fontbonne principal, dies at 74

Sr. Dolores F. Crepeau, CSJ, Fontbonne Hall Academy’s principal from 2005 to 2013, died Dec. 31 at age 74.

Crepeau entered the Sisters of St. Joseph convent in Brentwood, Long Island, in 1968, according to a 2012 New York Times profile. She later taught the fourth grade Sunday school class at St. Francis Xavier in Park Slope.

After leaving Fontbonne, she served as principal at Our Lady of Guadalupe School.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Principal Sr. Dolores F. Crepeau, eighth-grader Liana Iannicelli and teacher Susan Calise, left to right. Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Guadalupe School

“She was a dedicated educator, administrator and school counselor for 55 years in the Diocese of Brooklyn whose kindness touched many students, faculty, families and parishioners,” said Fontbonne Hall’s Facebook page. “Please keep Sister Dolores’ memory close to your hearts as we mourn her passing with prayers and admiration.”

Photo courtesy of Saint Augustine-Saint Francis Xavier

A visitation will take place Jan. 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, where Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. the next day. Burial will follow in Brentwood.