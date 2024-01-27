Stars come out for new councilwoman’s big day

Political bigwigs gathered Sunday at the Edith and Carl Marks Jewish Community House of Bensonhurst to congratulate new Councilwoman Susan Zhuang.

The woman of the hour received a beautiful bouquet. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng swore in the freshman Democrat in front of an audience that included Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Attorney General Letitia James, Mayor Eric Adams and many others.

Zhuang, the first Chinese-American person elected to the City Council from Brooklyn, defeated Ying Tan and Vito LaBella in November. She represents the newly drawn 43rd District, which includes parts of Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Borough Park, Dyker Heights, Gravesend and Sunset Park.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer congratulates the freshman lawmaker. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“This victory does not only belong to me, it belongs to the community and the people living in the 43rd Council District,” she said. “I am ready to serve to make our beloved city and communities better and stronger.”

“As a first-generation immigrant, working mother and dedicated public servant, Councilmember Susan Zhuang understands the priorities of her community because she has been there, fighting for her neighbors,” said City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

Zhuang with Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, and Capt. Eddie Lau, commanding officer of the 62nd Precinct, were also on hand to wish the new lawmaker well.

“We are looking forward to this partnership in keeping the communities safe,” NYPD Brooklyn South wrote on X.

The event drew a who’s who of New York politics. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Guests enjoyed a dance performance. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta