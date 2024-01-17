Subway-surfing teen dies on tracks

A 14-year-old boy fell to his death Friday while subway-surfing near McDonald Avenue and Avenue N.

Queens resident Alam Reyes climbed atop a Coney Island-bound F train at around 2:20 p.m., slipped to the tracks and was hit by an oncoming train. He died at the scene.

Alam Reyes, 14, died after falling from the roof of a subway car. Photos via Citizen App

It was the city’s first subway-surfing death of the year.

“Another innocent life has been lost, and it should not happen,” said MTA President Richard Davey. “I implore parents to talk with their children and teachers to speak with their students – riding on top of subway trains is reckless, dumb, and the consequences can be lethal.”

