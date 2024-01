A 52-year-old woman died Tuesday after she was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck on Bay Ridge and 13th avenues.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Xiaohong Chen, of Dyker Heights, was crossing Bay Ridge Avenue at around 8 p.m. when the 72 year-old driver hit her while making a left turn. She died at Maimonides Medical Center.



Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The driver remained at the scene and was not arrested. Police are still investigating.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC