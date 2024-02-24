Beloved restaurant closing after three decades

The Year of the Dragon is off to a bad start here.

Popular Fourth Avenue restaurant 86 Noodles will close its doors for the last time March 3.

The business opened 28 years ago.

A recent photo of the dining room. Photos by Lily Fong

Manager Lily Fong, who is retiring, told this paper that another Chinese restaurant will open at the location but its name and opening date have not been set.

“Bay Ridge has always been home to us for over 25 years and we are sad to say goodbye,” Fong said. “We love and appreciate all the support from our community and being a part of the community. We are sad to leave.”

The restaurant’s interior. Photos by Lily Fong