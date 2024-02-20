Cathedral Club marks 124th anniversary

The Cathedral Club of Brooklyn, which was founded in 1900, commemorated its 124th anniversary with a celebratory dinner at the El Caribe Country Club, 5945 Strickland Ave.

Brooklyn Bishop Robert J. Brennan, the head of the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese which serves Brooklyn and Queens parishes, is the club’s spiritual director.

Club President Brian Baslin gives a commemorative plaque to Deacon Kevin McCormack as Bishop Robert Brennan looks on.

This year, Deacon Kevin McCormack, the superintendent of Catholic Schools, joined a long list of historic past principal Cathedral Club speakers that includes Gov. George Pataki, Mayors John Lindsay and Rudy Giuliani, Vice President Hubert Humphery, Gov. Hugh Carey, Senators John F. Kennedy, Daniel P. Moynihan and Lyndon Johnson, Steve Forbes, NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly, Timothy Cardinal Dolan and other VIPs.

The NYPD Color Guard presents the colors.

Prior to being schools superintendent, McCormack was the longtime principal of Xaverian H.S. in Bay Ridge. For 12 years he co-hosted the weekly WABC 770 radio program “Religion on the Line” with Rabbi Joseph Potasnik.

The club also honored two distinguished Catholic business executives: Antonio Tutino and John Esslinger.

Tutino, a Brooklyn native, is the CEO and managing member of O + D Builders. Esslinger, a Queens resident, is the senior property manager for Boston Properties – BXP.

Brooklyn Bishop Emeritus Nicholas DiMarzio gives the benediction.

Once again, as he has for the past 15 years, WAXQ Radio host and Hall of Famer Jim Kerr emceed the program.

The NYPD Color Guard presented the colors and NYPD Officer Trinity Burgos sang the national anthem. The Xaverian H.S. pipers and drummers led the procession of the dais members to the front of the ballroom.

The Xaverian H.S. pipers and drummers.

Current Cathedral Club officers are President Brian Baslin, Vice President William Neri, Financial Secretary Richard A. Re, Recording Secretary Brian Long and Chaplain Rev. Kevin Abels.

Club Secretary Brian Long greets Msgr. Robert Romano.

Left to right: Justices Matthew D’Emic, John Ingram (retired) and Vincent DelGiudice.

The Society of Old Brooklynites held its February meeting at Brooklyn Borough Hall, where Dr. Frederick Monderson, a noted Egyptologist, author and archeologist, was the guest speaker.

Monderson discussed and projected photos of ancient Egyptian architecture which he took while visiting the Valley of Deir-El-Bahari. They included the mortuary temple of Queen Hatshepsut, which is considered a masterpiece of ancient architecture. He showed how pillars, columns and colonnades that originated in Egypt are being deployed in the facades of modern buildings. Prime examples are Borough Hall, the Tweed and Surrogate Court buildings in Manhattan, the U.S. Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.