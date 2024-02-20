Eighth wonder: Community rings in Year of the Dragon

Thousands of people welcomed the Year of the Dragon at the 35th annual Chinese New Year Celebration Parade on Eighth Avenue Feb. 11.

Sunset Park went all out to celebrate the New Year.

Parade-goers were treated to a fireworks display, a traditional lion dance, a Kung-Fu demonstration, and performances by daycare and public school students.

The Brooklyn Chinese-American Association organized the event, which took place between 50th and 60th streets.

BCAA President Paul Mak said the dragon is the most potent and desired zodiac symbol.

“It is associated with prosperity, imperial power and benevolent divinity,” he told this paper. “The Year of the Dragon also symbolizes intelligence, authority and good fortune.”

Mayor Eric Adams, one of many elected officials in attendance, congratulated the BCAA on another successful parade.

Fireworks were a part of the festivities.

“For 35 years, this group has brought boldness and creativity to their community — that’s what the Year of the Dragon is all about,” he said.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James joined the crowd.

Councilman Justin Brannan with performers.

State Sen. Iwen Chu was among the revelers.