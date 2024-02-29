Famed Irish tenor to sing at OLA

Andy Cooney, the famous tenor known as “Irish America’s Favorite Son,” is coming to Bay Ridge.
Cooney will host a spectacular Irish celebration in the Monsignor Kevin B. Noone Auditorium at Our Lady of Angels Church, 347 74th Street, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 3.
The popular singer, who has been touring the country, will bring along a talented entourage of performers that includes folk singer and recording artist Ciara Fox, comedian George Casey, the Guinness Irish Band and the Emerald Fire Irish Dance Company.
According to a promotional flyer, “This is a show that showcases Ireland’s music, song, comedy and dance as only Andy Cooney can bring!”
All tickets are reserved and are available via OurLadyofAngels.Simpletix.com. Tickets sell for $25 and $50.
You may recall that Cooney, Bay Ridge NYPD Officer Danny Rodriguez and Christopher Macchio performed across the country as the New York Tenors. Early in his career, Cooney co-wrote the country ballad “On the Eighth Day” with Bay Ridge writer and author John Alexander and James Kelly.
***
As first vice president and public relations director of the Society of Old Brooklynites, I would like to call to your attention to a presentation by Colonial re-enactor and historian Norman Coben on Wednesday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Coben, a member of the Brooklyn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, will do a PowerPoint presentation on “New York Bay Defense in 1776.” The free event is open to members of the public.
***
Brooklyn’s American Independence Parade Committee will hold a Parade Kickoff Fund-Raising Party on Saturday, April 13 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Greenhouse Cafe, 7717 Third Ave. There will be a brunch buffet and live entertainment by Chain Reaction. The donation is $55. RSVP to Party Chairman Sean Flanagan at 917-751-3871.