Famed Irish tenor to sing at OLA

Andy Cooney, the famous tenor known as “Irish America’s Favorite Son,” is coming to Bay Ridge.

Cooney will host a spectacular Irish celebration in the Monsignor Kevin B. Noone Auditorium at Our Lady of Angels Church, 347 74th Street, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 3.

Irish folk singer Ciara Fox. Photo courtesy of Facebook

The popular singer, who has been touring the country, will bring along a talented entourage of performers that includes folk singer and recording artist Ciara Fox, comedian George Casey, the Guinness Irish Band and the Emerald Fire Irish Dance Company.

According to a promotional flyer, “This is a show that showcases Ireland’s music, song, comedy and dance as only Andy Cooney can bring!”

Chain Reaction will perform at the Independence Day Parade fundraiser. Photo courtesy of Chain Reaction

All tickets are reserved and are available via OurLadyofAngels.Simpletix.com. Tickets sell for $25 and $50.

You may recall that Cooney, Bay Ridge NYPD Officer Danny Rodriguez and Christopher Macchio performed across the country as the New York Tenors. Early in his career, Cooney co-wrote the country ballad “On the Eighth Day” with Bay Ridge writer and author John Alexander and James Kelly.

The New York Tenors are Danny Rodriguez, Andy Cooney and Christopher Macchio. Photo courtesy of Facebook

***

Colonial re-enactor Norman Coben will speak at the Society of Old Brooklynites’ meeting. Eagle Urban Media file photo

As first vice president and public relations director of the Society of Old Brooklynites, I would like to call to your attention to a presentation by Colonial re-enactor and historian Norman Coben on Wednesday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Coben, a member of the Brooklyn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, will do a PowerPoint presentation on “New York Bay Defense in 1776.” The free event is open to members of the public.

***

Brooklyn’s American Independence Parade Committee will hold a Parade Kickoff Fund-Raising Party on Saturday, April 13 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Greenhouse Cafe, 7717 Third Ave. There will be a brunch buffet and live entertainment by Chain Reaction. The donation is $55. RSVP to Party Chairman Sean Flanagan at 917-751-3871.