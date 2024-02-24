Fastelavn brings fun to Third Avenue

The Scandinavian East Coast Museum celebrated Fastelavn at Vesuvio Restaurant Feb. 10.

Partygoers wore costumes and decorated spring branches as part of the traditional “Scandinavian Mardi Gras” and also enjoyed a performance by Ellen Lindstrom, a/k/a “The Swedish Meatball.”

Costumed kids enjoy the afternoon. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“It’s an annual Bay Ridge, Brooklyn blast,” Lindstrom said.

Fastelavn is celebrated in several northern European countries. The tradition began with costumed kids going door to door for treats, much like Halloween, according to museum president Victoria Hofmo.

Victoria Hofmo holds a picture of former museum member Bob Carlson, who died last year at age 83. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“Fastelavn means ‘the evening before Lent,’ as the holiday is based on the Catholic tradition of celebrating the run-up to Lent,” Lindstrom said.

Revelers decorate spring branches. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta