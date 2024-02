Five people were injured during a blaze in a building on Fourth Avenue between 30th and 31st streets Feb. 1.

The fire started at 9:50 a.m. on the second floor of the three-story building and was put out by 10:20 a.m. Twelve units, including 60 firefighters and EMS personnel, responded.

Five people were injured in a Sunset Park building fire. Image via Citizen App

The injured people were treated at NYU Langone Hospital ― Brooklyn.

Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.