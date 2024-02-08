Fontbonne JV finishes January strong

The Fontbonne JV made a successful January run, winning six of eight games to hold on to third place behind Staten Island’s first-place St. Joseph Hill and second-place Notre Dame Academy. The team finished off the month with two non-league games against neighboring Poly Prep and Fort Hamilton.

After the Fontbonne Varsity beat Poly Prep two weeks earlier, the JV hosted the Blue Devils for a big 61-27 win of their own. Emma Bevacqua was the team’s high-scorer with 14 points, along with a 12-point contribution by Olivia Teich.

Following the Poly game, the JV hosted the Fort Hamilton Tigers for another big scoring game. In a dominating 52-16 win, Maryann Polanco and Summer Duffy scored 10 points apiece while Emma Bevacqua finished with eight points.