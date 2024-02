Armed men targeted a pair of fast food restaurants Jan. 16.

At 10:30 a.m., a gunman demanded cash from a worker in Taco Bell on 86th Street near 20th Avenue. He fled empty-handed when the worker ran to the rear of the store.

Gun-toting crooks hit a Taco Bell in Bensonhurst and a Dunkin’ Donuts in Gravesend. Images via Google Maps

At 5:25 p.m., a gunman stole $300 from Dunkin’ Donuts on the corner of Kings Highway and West Third Street.

No arrests have been made.