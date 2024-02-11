Home invasion suspect charged with attempted murder

Cops arrested one of two men who allegedly invaded a home on 52nd Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues Feb. 2.

Cops investigate the violent home invasion in Sunset Park. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Chaoxin Tan, 21, was charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Cops said he Tased a 53-year-old man, while his accomplice shot a 41-year-old man in the leg and torso.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Tan and his partner also stole cash from the people in the house, cops said.

The injured men were treated at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn.

A surveillance image of the shooting suspect. Photo courtesy of 72nd Precinct X

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.