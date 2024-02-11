Home invasion suspect charged with attempted murder

Cops arrested one of two men who allegedly invaded a home on 52nd Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues Feb. 2.
Chaoxin Tan, 21, was charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Cops said he Tased a 53-year-old man, while his accomplice shot a 41-year-old man in the leg and torso.
Tan and his partner also stole cash from the people in the house, cops said.
The injured men were treated at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn.
