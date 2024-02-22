Masked man steals $2.8K from deli

A gunman robbed a deli on Eighth Avenue and 41st Street at 8 p.m. on Feb. 16.

The crook aimed his weapon at the cashier, demanded moneyand fled with merchandise and $2,800 in cash, cops said.

The suspect has a slim build and was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a Brooklyn Nets sweatshirt, white sneakers and black pants.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.