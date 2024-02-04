On the Avenue: Show love on Third Ave. this Valentine’s Day

Show some love, Bay Ridge!

Members of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. are inviting members of the community to show love for their favorite businesses located “on the avenue” during the month of February through a special “Hearts on Third” promotion.

In exchange for a $3 donation, shoppers and supporters will be invited to color in a template to be hung in the windows of their favorite businesses on the avenue to spread love and awareness about the Association’s ongoing beautification efforts.

“Participating merchants will also receive promotion and mentions on the association’s social media channels,” Merchants President Dan Texeira said. “We’re hoping to draw a lot of attention to the many great shops and restaurants located on Third Avenue, while raising much-needed funds to assist with beautifying and maintaining the expansive shopping thoroughfare.”

For more information on how you can support this effort, contact Events Coordinator Chrisie Canny at chrisiecanny@gmail.com.

* * *

The season’s first snowfall, though tame by past standards, signified the return of winter to Bay Ridge last week.

Fitting, then, that Embrace Winter Festival organizer Victoria Hofmo has announced that the popular celebration of the arts “on the avenue” will return on Saturday, Feb 17.

Sponsored by the Bay Ridge Arts & Cultural Alliance (BRACA), in partnership with the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc., the Embrace Winter Festival features exhibits by local artists set up in the windows of Third Avenue businesses from Bay Ridge Avenue to 90th Street. An interactive Art Walk led by Hofmo and featuring the participating artists is set for Saturday, March 9.

Embrace Winter Festival organizer Victoria Hofmo stands in front of a giant work of art painted on the side of a building as part of last year’s Embrace Winter Festival Art Walk along Third Avenue. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

“The purpose of the festival is to provide an event during a time of the year when there is a lull in activities, to build relationships among businesses and arts/cultural organizations and individuals, to promote commerce and to give the community something to enjoy during the cold weather,” Hofmo explained.

If you would like to display your artwork, or if you have any further questions, contact Hofmo at victoriahofmo1@gmail.com or 347-860-1932.

Stay tuned for more details as they become available!