Poly beats Fontbonne with second-half run 

After a close 35-30 loss to Fontbonne in January, the Poly Prep Blue Devils hosted the Bonnies once again on their senior night. Besides it being the last home game of the season, Poly supporters also came to see their senior point guard Brianna Robles finally close the gap on her quest for 1,000 points.

Just like the previous month’s game, the Bonnies kept it close to take a 16-15 lead as Fontbonne’s Lucy Kuhlmann (23 points) started off hot with four 3-point baskets in the first quarter and ended up as her team’s high scorer with 23 points. The close contest continued into the second quarter as Fontbonne took a 27-23 lead into the half.

In the second half, Robles (20 points) finally closed the gap to reach 1,000 points after sinking a foul shot in front of her home bench. After Robles was congratulated for achieving her milestone, she, along with Natalya Muchinsky (23 points), led a 14-7 scoring run to gain a 38-34 lead by the end of the third quarter.

By the start of the fourth quarter, Fontbonne’s own 1,000-point scorer, junior Noelle Pollanco (18 points), was carrying four fouls and appeared to be on her way to having another 20-plus point game, until she fouled out midway in the quarter. Attempting to narrow Poly’s lead, Polanco drove to the paint for a layup and was surprisingly called for a “charge” for her fifth foul. With one of Fontbonne’s top scorers on the bench, the Bonnies managed to keep the game close but ultimately came up short, losing 49-48.