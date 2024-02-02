Robotics students wow bishop

Seventh-graders in Bay Ridge Catholic Academy’s robotics program put on a show for Bishop Robert Brennan, who visited Wednesday for the 50th anniversary of Catholic Schools Week.

“I got to see some really exciting things happening at Bay Ridge Catholic Academy, and the students had some great questions for me,” Brennan said. “I am very proud of our Catholic schools that strive to develop the whole person. We teach more than math, art, science, and technology.”

“Our STEM program, spearheaded by Mrs. Deem, provides an exciting format to engage students throughout their academic career, challenging them to think outside the box,” said Principal Paul Morisi.

