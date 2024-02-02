Rock legend’s Brooklyn-born mom dies at 98

Adele Springsteen, the mother of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen, died Wednesday at age 98.

The Brooklyn native, who was born Adele Zerilli, lived on Bay Ridge Parkway between Fourth and Fifth avenues when she was a young girl. She and her family later moved to New Jersey.

Though no cause of death was given, Bruce Springsteen said in 2021 that his mother had Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Associated Press.

The Boss announced his mother’s death on Instagram. He posted lyrics from his song “The Wish” and a video of his mom and him dancing to Glenn Miller’s “In the Mood.”