Thieves on scooters stab pedestrian

Two males on scooters stabbed and robbed a man on West 13th Street Jan. 29 ― their third and only successful theft attempt of the night.

The duo first tried to rob a 30-year-old man on 78th Street between 18th and 19th avenues at around 12:50 a.m., authorities said. Minutes later they demanded money from a 33-year-old man on 19th Avenue and 79th Street. In both instances they fled empty-handed.

Surveillance images of the suspects. Photos courtesy of NYPD

At 1:25 a.m. they stabbed a 39-year-old man in the hand and stole two phones on West 13th Street between Avenues U and V, according to authorities.

The suspects have dark complexions and were dressed in black.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.