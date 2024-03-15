Brooklyn schoolkids honor NYPD with musical tribute, heartfelt praise

Talk about an “arresting” performance.

Big Apple Academy students put on an unforgettable and sophisticated production for an audience that included more than 50 men and women in blue Thursday morning, at the school’s headquarters, located at 2937 86th Street.

That’s entertainment! Big Apple Academy student performers pose for the camera. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

The presentation, which consisted of extensive singing, dancing, and spoken word, was designed to pay tribute to members of the NYPD — including officers from the Community Affairs Bureau of the 60th and 61st precincts, in addition to Brooklyn South — and to acknowledge all they do for the community.

The production, which featured students from grades three through six, was sponsored by Be Proud, Inc., the Brooklyn-based not-for-profit organization.

A Big Thank You

“The color we bleed is that of deep blue,” was an excerpt from the spoken word portion of the performance — as well as, “No regrets, sorrow, or fear as I walk the blue line.”

In the song, “Boys and Girls in Blue,” the children sang, “Obey the law and enforce the law; work for cause and not applause.”

Members of the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau with Big Apple Academy student performers and staff. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Ten-year-old Dylan Holevskyi, said he wanted to perform for the officers, “Because they are doing a really big service for us here in New York — and they deserve a big thank you.”

Svetlana Cherner, the show’s choreographer, noted that it was indeed a challenge working with the children, “But we all love them. And our primary purpose is to teach them, and make them better people.”

A performer presenting an award to an officer. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Natalie Yankovski, assistant principal at Big Apple Academy, pointed out that, “Unfortunately, right now we don’t see enough support for law enforcement. And I believe if we support them from day one, from the first grade, for example, we can be a stronger community.”

“The kids will end up cultivating the values we are instilling in them right now in their brains and in their hearts,” Yankovski said.

There Goes My Hero

Vlad Gorny, principal at Big Apple Academy, explained that in previous years, in the former Soviet Union, people were once afraid to communicate — to do anything with the police.

“Today, every Russian community member should know that they are well protected by the NYPD, and that they are our true heroes,” Gorny said.

From left: Performer Anfisa Khersonskaya, 11, with Svetlana Cherner, choreographer, Big Apple Academy. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

After the one-hour performance, awards were given to the officers in attendance courtesy of the performers.

Richard Taylor, deputy chief, commanding officer, Community Affairs Outreach Division, was one of the recipients.

Richard Taylor, deputy chief, commanding officer, Community Affairs Outreach Division, with his award. Photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

“Getting my citation was very humbling and a big surprise,” Taylor said, adding that “It’s beautiful to be recognized.”

“Today was just magnificent,” he continued. “The kids put on a meaningful performance that we just don’t see every day.”

The Big Apple Academy (est. 1992) is a private school for gifted and talented children — from kindergarten up to the eighth grade — consisting of more than 1,000 students of various backgrounds.