JV Bonnies go down fighting at Hill

After splitting their season series with Maria Regina from Westchester, Fontbonne hosted the Tigers in the CHSAA Division 2 JV quarterfinal playoff. Just like in the regular season, both teams played a competitive game that resulted in a first half 22-22 tie.

In the second half, Fontbonne’s point guard and game-high scorer Sophia Garyfallos (16 points) caught fire and led the Bonnies on a 19-12 scoring run that put her team ahead 41-34 by the end of the third quarter.

By the fourth quarter, teammates Maryann Polanco (12 points), Erin Murtagh (11 points), Toni Leone (seven points) and Olivia Teich (five points) all contributed to the 51-47 final score that advanced the team to play Staten Island’s first-seeded St. Joseph Hill in the semi-final.

Traveling to play St. Joseph Hill at home, there was no question that the Bonnies were the clear underdogs, having lost to the Hilltoppers twice during the regular season. Right from the start, Hill showed its dominance as freshman sensation Grace Anderson opened with a three-point basket to become the game’s high scorer with 20 points.

Putting a brave foot forward with only seven players available, the Bonnies struggled through the first half and trailed Hill 26-14 at the break. After being double-teamed from the start of the game, Maryann Polanco (14 points) led the Bonnies on a miraculous comeback on a 12-1 scoring run to come within one point away from Hill at 27-26. That would be the closest that the Bonnies would get as the Hilltoppers went on their own 8-0 run to close out the third quarter with a 35-26 lead.

Behind by nine points by the end of the third quarter, the Bonnies could not muster another comeback in the fourth. With the entire team in foul trouble and only two substitutes available, the exhausted Bonnies could not find the rhythm to score more than 10 points for Hill’s eventual 45-36 win.

With Fontbonne’s season concluding in Staten Island, Coach Bob Atanasio said, “I’m very proud how the team fought their way back into the game and gave Hill a run for their money. We could have folded after the second half, but we didn’t. The girls gave a great effort tonight just like they did all season.”