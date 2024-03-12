Kennedy Catholic tops Fontbonne for City Championship

After defeating St. Edmund Prep for the CHSAA Division 2 Brooklyn-Queens Championship, Fontbonne was in line to play the winners of the New York Archdiocese. Oddly enough, it turned out not to be first-seeded St. Joseph Hill (11-2) but the fourth-seeded Gaels of Kennedy Catholic (6-5) from Somers in Westchester. Despite their fourth place standing, the Gaels were still formidable opponents for Fontbonne, having beaten them twice during the regular season.

With the CHSAA Division 2 City Championship set up to take place on the campus of Manhattan College, the Bonnies entered the contest as underdogs, hopeful that both of their high scorers would catch fire at the same time to get an early lead on Kennedy Catholic.

Against hope, the first quarter went south for the Bonnies as point guard Lucy Kuhlmann was shut out for the opening period, while shooting guard Noelle Polanco managed only four points. Polanco also picked up three offensive fouls for charging in the first period and had to take a seat on the bench.

The Gaels, who proved to be quick to the ball and strong defensively, sank four three-point baskets to take a 22-7 first-quarter lead. Except for Sophia Ypsilantis’ three-point basket in the second quarter, the Gaels did not allow the Bonnies to score a shot from the floor and held a 40-13 half-time lead.

Led by Val Caggiano (nine points), the Bonnies actually outscored the Gaels 15-13 in the third quarter, which was still not enough to overcome a 53-29 lead. Holding the Bonnies down to just 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Gaels took the title by a final score of 66-39.